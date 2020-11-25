1/
Leola Cohen Sears
Leola Cohen Sears
Mrs. Leola Cohens Sears age 75 passed away November 19th, 2020 in Hephizbah, GA. Mrs. Sears attended Lincoln High School and was employed as a Beautician. She was preceded death by her husband, Melvyn R. Sears, Sr. parents Elvera Cohen, Lewis Cohen, Preston Cowvins, Sr., siblings, John Cowvins, Thelma Tolbert, Eda Mae Cowvins, and grandson, Manoah Knight.
Mrs. Sears is survived by her children, Melvyn T. Sears, Miami, FL, Nicole Sears, Augusta, GA, Benita Sears-Knight(Stacey), Gainesville, FL, siblings, Dorothy Thompson Henry, Elnora Hankerson, Warren Lang, all of Gainesville, FL, Alphonso Cohen, Donell Cowvins, both of St. Petersburg, FL, Darlene Douglas, Houston, TX, Preston Cowvins, Jr., Miami, FL, eleven grandchildren, and three greatgrandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Sears will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020 Rev. J. Stephen Deen, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville.
Mrs. Sears will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 1:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc. at 1:15pm.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
NOV
28
Reposing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
