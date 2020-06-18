SCOTT, MAE B. POWERS

Mae B. Powers Scott, age 94, wife of the late Kelly Scott Sr., Church Mother and Retired Dietary Supervisor of Shands Hospital, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Gainesville in the confines of her home surrounded by family.

Mother Scott was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served on the Mother's Board and as a Choir Member. She was a member of the Springhill Neighborhood Watch Association.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rhuta Branch Cemetery (Monteocha Community/Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor. Rev. Dr. F. N. Gallmon, delivering the Eulogy.

Mother Scott will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - and on Saturday during the Services with the Processional. The Procession will form at her residence, 715 SE 9th Street, Gainesville,

at 9:00AM.

Precious Memories will remain with her Daughters - Shirley Scott Whitesides of Gainesville, FL, and Sandra Scott Jackson and Eldora Scott Carter (Darrell) of Jacksonville, FL; Sons - Kelly Scott Jr. and Willie Scott preceded her in death; Daughter-In-Law - Betty Scott of Newberry, FL; five Grandchildren - Brian Demps, Statiria Scott, Meshia Scott and Mesha Demps (two preceded her in death - Carla Jackson and Jamaal Ross); Several Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren; Sisters - Merlene Holmes of Alachua, FL and Rhodella Cunningham (Rev. Willie Cunningham Sr.) and Betty Fomby of Gainesville, FL (Sisters - Edna Bradley and Dorothy Mosley and Brothers - Andrew Powers, Washington Powers Jr. and Leroy Powers Sr. preceded her in death); Sister-In-Law - Pearl Powers of Gainesville, FL; Brother-In-Law - Willie B. Scott (Bess) of Lakeland, FL; And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and beloved Friends.

We're asking that COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we graciously gather for this occasion.

