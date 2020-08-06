1/1
MAMIE L. LEATH
LEATH, MAMIE L.
Ms. Mamie L. Leath age 92, passed away August 3rd, 2020 at the Plaza Health & Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, FL. Ms. Leath attended Public Schools in Alachua County and was a graduate of old Lincoln High School class of 1945, and later moved to New York where she would work for many years as a day laborer before being hired as a union worker at Montefiore Hospital in New York City. She returned to Gainesville in 1978 where she remained until her passing.
She is survived by her sons, Eugene Leath (Consuela), Gainesville, FL, Donald Ross (Angel), Rockledge, FL, Michael Leath, Gainesville, FL, Anthony Leath (Donna), Richmond, VA, Leon Leath (Kimberly), Panama City, FL, daughter, Phyllis Robinson (Joey), Gainesville, FL, ten grandchildren, and fourteen, grandchildren.
Ms. Leath will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 7th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 700 Block of S.W. 5th Terrace. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
We are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing therefore social distancing measures will be enforced inside and outside the Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
