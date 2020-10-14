1/1
Nathaniel "Boss Ross" Ross Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathaniel Ross, Jr. "Boss Ross"
Gainesville - "THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN VOICE"
Age 70, Son of the late Nathaniel Ross, Sr. & Bernice Johnson Ross, Retired Gainesville Sun Delivery Driver, Club Entrepreneur, Business Advisor with his son's company -Dawn to Dusk Harvesting, LLC, peacefully left this earthly scene on October 8, 2020 while at Haven Hospice/E. T. York Care Center (of Gainesville, FL).
Mr. Ross was a 1968 Graduate of Lincoln High School and later a Graduate of Santa Fe Community College.
A Graveside Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Willie Ross delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Ross will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Cortege will form at The Ross' Family Home, 404 SE Williston Road, Gainesville, at 9:30AM.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory – 3 Sons – Auntrell Ross (Shanta) and Larron Ross of Gainesville, FL and Besana Ross (Tatiana) of Newberry, FL; 4 Daughters – Danielle Maulden of Panama City, FL, Natayle Mulberry of Gainesville, FL, Ashley Ross of Atlanta, GA and Latoya McClendon (Lawrence) of Alachua, FL; Brothers – Glen Carter and Robert Carter (Curtis Jackson preceded him in death); Sisters – Tiffany Ross, Almetta Crawford (Clint), Althere Ross Brown (Kenneth), Karen Gordon (Jeff), Barbara Lawton, Amber Lawton, Diane Jackson (James) and Lagene Ross (Vivian Ross-Wright and Vivian Young preceded him in death); 24 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved