Nathaniel Ross, Jr. "Boss Ross"

Gainesville - "THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN VOICE"

Age 70, Son of the late Nathaniel Ross, Sr. & Bernice Johnson Ross, Retired Gainesville Sun Delivery Driver, Club Entrepreneur, Business Advisor with his son's company -Dawn to Dusk Harvesting, LLC, peacefully left this earthly scene on October 8, 2020 while at Haven Hospice/E. T. York Care Center (of Gainesville, FL).

Mr. Ross was a 1968 Graduate of Lincoln High School and later a Graduate of Santa Fe Community College.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Willie Ross delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Ross will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Cortege will form at The Ross' Family Home, 404 SE Williston Road, Gainesville, at 9:30AM.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory – 3 Sons – Auntrell Ross (Shanta) and Larron Ross of Gainesville, FL and Besana Ross (Tatiana) of Newberry, FL; 4 Daughters – Danielle Maulden of Panama City, FL, Natayle Mulberry of Gainesville, FL, Ashley Ross of Atlanta, GA and Latoya McClendon (Lawrence) of Alachua, FL; Brothers – Glen Carter and Robert Carter (Curtis Jackson preceded him in death); Sisters – Tiffany Ross, Almetta Crawford (Clint), Althere Ross Brown (Kenneth), Karen Gordon (Jeff), Barbara Lawton, Amber Lawton, Diane Jackson (James) and Lagene Ross (Vivian Ross-Wright and Vivian Young preceded him in death); 24 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME, 428 NW 8th Street, Gainesville, Florida.



