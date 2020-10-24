Professor Emeritus Dr. Ronald H. Schmidt
Gainesville - Dr. Ronald H. Schmidt, Professor Emeritus, of Gainesville passed away unexpectedly at home on October 12, 2020. He was 77.
Known for his dry wit, he always had a joke or 10 ready to swap.
Music was a love and passion for Ron. He performed around town on his accordion and guitar with his band, Moderate Speed.
Ron was an internationally known expert on food safety and sanitary design. He traveled the world to speak, train, and consult. He published dozens of scientific papers and authored or contributed to 25 books.
But he wasn't just an academic. He was good with his hands and was most content when working on a project to fix or build something.
Ron was usually easy going and soft-spoken. He loved growing roses, dancing, crossword puzzles, and sports on TV.
Growing up on a dairy farm in rural Meeker County, Minnesota, he learned the value of hard work and had fun with 4-H and FFA.
His advanced degrees were earned at the University of Minnesota after which he ranked as an officer with the US Public Health Service.
His teaching career with the University of Florida Food Science and Human Nutrition Department spanned almost 40 years. Students, many of whom stayed in touch with him, considered him a mentor and friend, in addition to a professor. He stayed active in retirement, judging cheese and ice cream competitions and serving on the boards of several national organizations.
He loved ice cream.
He is survived by his wife and co-traveler Gail, sons Gabe and Bjorn (Yadong), stepdaughters Sara (Rick) and Megan, grandchildren, Gabe Jr., Mary Peyton, Andrew, George, Walt, Sadie, and Bryn, sisters Shirley Olson and Marilyn Hugh, brother Larry Schmidt (Patricia) and brother-in-law, Loren Hirman, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Margaret Schmidt, brother Allan, and sister Barbara.
Join in the virtual service on Saturday, November 7 at 4:00 pm EST. To "attend" the service, go to gatheringus.com
and search Ron's name. There will be plenty of time at the end of the service for you to say a few words about Ron.