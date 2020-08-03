1/
THOMAS F. PHILMAN
PHILMAN, THOMAS F.
Thomas F. Philman of Bell, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 71 years old. Tommy was born to parents, Johnnie J. and Synthie Sanchez Philman in Bell on April 23, 1949 and was a lifelong resident. He worked in the pest control industry. He was an active member of Bell Baptist Church; an avid cattleman, fisherman and hunter. He was also the timekeeper for the Bell High School football games.
Mr. Philman is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ed Philman.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Carmichael Philman; his sons, Danny (Deanna) Robertson of Murphy, NC and Mitchell (Lisa) Philman of Bell; his sisters, Pauline Sauls, Maxine Cumming, Imogene McLeod, Gwen (Richard) Carmichael, Nell (Rusty) Yelvington, Ann (Bill) Lawson and Mevalee Philman; his brothers, Johnnie Haywood Philman, David Lavon (Silvia) Philman and William "Billy" Prince (Renee) Philman and his grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Robertson, Jackson Philman and Anna Philman.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Philman will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bell Cemetery with Pastor Derick Lee officiating.
For online condolences, please visit:
www.watsonfhtrenton.com
Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352) 463-8888


Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
