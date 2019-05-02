Feb. 14, 1930-April 30, 2019

Bertha Seabolt Little, 89, of Oakwood passed away on April 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 14, 1930 in Hall County, Ga to the late P. P. and Annie Seabolt.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to everyone that knew her. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Bertha retired from J. C. Penney Company.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Victor Little and her son Stanley Little; her siblings, Edward & Almeada Seabolt, John Seabolt, J. P. and Nadine Seabolt, Arvin and Marilyn Seabolt, Alvin Seabolt, and Elmer and Evelyn Barker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Benson and Alice Little, Elmer and Fannie Lou Little, C. J. and Elizabeth Little, Pete Little, Hayward Little, Leonard and Lucy Little, Jack and Laura Little, Emerson Little; sister-in-law and husband, Katie Bell and Ray Ladd, and Peggy Hooks.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and Johnny McLamb of Dunn, NC, Lynn and David Bagwell of Oakwood, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Charlene Little, Randy and Patti Little, both of Gainesville, GA and Sammy Little of Murrayville, GA; granddaughters and husbands, Jonna and Anthony Monkus of Dawsonville, Kim and Ryan Satterfield of Gainesville, Mitzi and Wes Quarles of Covington, Sabrina and Eli Koorey of Nashville, TN, Allison and Alex Wheeler of Gainesville, Paige and Daniel Craven of Pendergrass, Ashley and Josh Robinson of Dahlonega; grandsons, Jason Dyer of Blairsville, Brad and Amanda Little of Alabama, J. B. and Hannah Little of Dawsonville, GA, Will and Abby Bagwell of Oakwood, GA; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Monkus and fiancé Seth Stowers, Brandon and Andrew Monkus, Mia Quarles, Phoenix and Willow Koorey, Aaron Little, Tyler and Paris Craven, Peyton Satterfield, Xander Wheeler, Luke and Jesse Little, Scout Bagwell; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Lynn Seabolt of Dallas, GA; sisters-in-law, Frances Seabolt, Gail Seabolt, Virginia Little, Annie Mae Little, along with many nieces and nephews; extended family and neighbors, Gary and Kathy Gallata and Danny Ware; lifetime friend, Mary Edith Gillespie.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Gainesville. Rev. David Matthews and Rev. Matthew Vandegriff will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center or .

