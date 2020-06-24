Bill McDougald
1950 - 2020
Bill McDougald
Died June 23, 2020
Bill McDougald, age 69, of Cornelia, died Tuesday, June 23. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26 at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in White Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

