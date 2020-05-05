Danny Dennis Fraley
Died May 2, 2020
Danny Dennis Fraley, age 82, of Gainesville, passed away on Saturday, May 2, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Fraley was born April 12, 1938. He graduated from Chattanooga Central High School with the Class of 1956. He lived many years in East Ridge, Tennessee and Madison, Alabama. He was a teletype technician for Western Union for many years before moving to Madison in 1989, to work in network support for Boeing, Computer Science Corporation and other contractors for NASA. He was very proud of his work supporting the communication systems for the International Space Station.
He was an avid bowler for many years and often carried a 200+ average. His annual ABC bowling tournament trips were often the foundation for vacations that he and Freda took. In 2013, he and his Shih Tzu, Oliver, moved to Gainesville to live with his stepson and daughter-in-law, Brian and Tracy Pierce, shortly after Freda's passing. He attended Lakewood Baptist Church regularly with them until his health began to fail. Never one to be late, he often arrived at church early to listen to the praise band warm up for the Real Life service. He made many friends in Gainesville at both the Gainesville Bowling Center, Longstreet Café on Riverside Terrace and the Guest House.
Mr. Fraley was preceded in death by his parents, Louie Dennis Fraley and Esther G. Fraley of Chattanooga, his wife of 34 years, Freda Lamb Fraley, son, Danny Fraley of East Ridge, brother, David Fraley of Celina, Texas, and sister, Doris Battey of Chattanooga.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Metcalf, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.; stepsons: Brian Pierce (Tracy), Gainesville, and Boyd Pierce, Dothan; grandchildren: Anna Marie Pierce, Matthew Pierce, Sarah Pierce, and Madison Pierce, Gainesville, Cynthia Fraley, Chattanooga, Christopher Clark and Michael Clark of Fort Oglethorpe, and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the kind hospice staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center as well as those at the Guest House and The Phoenix at Lake Lanier in Gainesville for their assistance and support.
Condolences may be sent to lane-southcrestchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mr. Fraley's memory to Choices Pregnancy Care Center, P.O.Box 52, Gainesville Ga. 30503-0052.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Lakewood Memory Gardens South in Rossville, Ga.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.