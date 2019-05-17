Gregory Allen, "SKIP", Cathey, 70, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 following a brave battle against pancreatic cancer.

Skip was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Cleveland, and he was a lifelong White County resident. Skip was a 1966 graduate of White County High School, and attended Truett McConnell College. He was a member of Center Baptist Church in Robertstown, Georgia.

Skip was an entrepreneur, and was self-employed. With an over 50 year career, primarily in food service, he fed thousands of locals and visitors. Some of his former restaurants include Granny's Cupboard, Helen, and Creekside Deli, and The Corner Grill in Cleveland. Aside from his good homemade food, and clean restaurants, he was well known as a classic car enthusiast, and a man who never met a stranger. He restored and sold many cars over the years, and made friends with many who shared his hobby.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Doris Ruth Cornell Cathey. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy Dean Cathey, son, Jeremy (Kelly) Cathey, and two grandchildren, Grayson and Paisley Cathey, all of Cleveland. He is also survived by two brothers, Skeet Cathey (Beth), Jefferson, and Jeff Cathey (Zulene), Sautee.

The family extends love and thanks to the many friends and former employees who have reached out to them during this time. Your support and prayers have been felt by all of us.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Gary Heffner, the Rev. Michael Wilkes will officiate. Interment will follow in Gateway Memory Park with Mr. Baylon Mitchell officiating

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Those wishing to do so, in lieu of flowers, may make memorial contributions to the , 2565 Thompson Bridge Rd Ste 114, Gainesville, Ga 30501



