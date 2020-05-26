Harvey Prentice Farley
Died May 21, 2020
Harvey Prentice (Tice) Farley was born on August 31, 1953. Tice died this past Thursday May 21, as a result of pneumonia caused by aspiration after a very short illness. Tice was the third child of 4 children born to Baba and HP Farley.
Tice was a very extraordinary person. At the age of 5, he got the measles and ran a very high fever that caused encephalitis which resulted in brain damage when he woke from a long coma. In the 1950's, there were no services to support children with brain damage in the community. Even so, Tice lived at home with his family until he was a young teenager. At that time he moved to a home in Tennessee and then to Gracewood State School and Hospital in Augusta, where he lived until he moved back to the community in 1999. All of the years Tice lived away from home, his mother, Baba sent him a package every week. Baba and HP also made the 3 hour long drive at least every 6 weeks to bring Tice home to be with the family when he was in the facility. After he moved back to the community he continued to participate in family events on a regular basis even though both Baba and HP had already gone to heaven.
Tice lived his life with special needs. He was never able to have a first love or a family of his own or any of the things that most of us take for granted. His life was not fair but it did not cause Tice to contribute any less to those who knew him. He had a special relationship with every person who was fortunate enough to know him and spend time with him. He was kind and gentle. He was an artist and would spend hours drawing pictures. He loved to rake the yard and listen to music and he really loved to drink coffee and spend time with his family.
Tice was special, he lived with an innocence that ordinary people are not allowed to share. He shared his affection unconditionally because he knew no other way. His family gave him solid roots and loved him well and will miss him terribly. He is survived by this siblings and their spouses: Garnett and Donald Smith, Jeffrey and Hedy Farley and Robbye and Michael Puckett. And his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.