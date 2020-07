Jamerrick Brown

Died July 14, 2020

Jamerrick "Pyro" Brown, age 36, of Flowery Branch, died July 14. A Wake will be held on Monday, July 20 from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will immediately following service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Buford. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store