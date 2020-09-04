James William Souther

Died September 2, 2020

James William Souther, age 89 of Gainesville, died Wednesday September 2nd. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 5th at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Murrayville Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Souther's room will be open for anyone to drop by after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, however the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday Sept. 4th at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic please obey all social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.



