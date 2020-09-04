1/
James William Souther
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William Souther
Died September 2, 2020
James William Souther, age 89 of Gainesville, died Wednesday September 2nd. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 5th at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Murrayville Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Souther's room will be open for anyone to drop by after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, however the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday Sept. 4th at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic please obey all social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved