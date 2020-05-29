Juan Pizano
Juan Carlos Pizano
Died May 27, 2020
Juan Carlos Pizano, age 31, of Cumming, passed away Wednesday, May 27. Funeral service will be 1PM, Monday, June 1, with the family receiving friends from 11AM to time of service at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
