Karen Holland Bird

Died September 5, 2020

Karen Holland Bird, 71, of Gainesville, GA went home to meet her Lord on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center with her family by her side. She was a loving, faithful wife, devoted mother and grandmother, who knew that her riches were with family and friends.



Karen was born on September 27, 1948 in McMinnville, TN to the late Roy Holland and Hazel Holland. Raised by an Evangelist father and Christian mother, Karen spent her entire life working and serving in the Lord's church.



On May 31st, 1974, Karen married the love of her life, Edward Bird, and even though they lived in Doraville for a number of years, she was proud to call Gainesville home for the last 30 years.



Karen made a career in business & retail, working for Belk for 25 years. She then pursued a second career as a special needs educator, working with the schools of Gwinnett County, Gainesville, and Jackson County, for a total of 14 years. In recent years, she also served as a Master Gardener with Hall County Extension Office, at Gardens on Green, the Redbud Society, and Linwood Trails, where she shared her love for plants and flowers with children and adults.



Karen was a faithful member of the Atlanta Road church of Christ in Gainesville, where she regularly organized clothing give-away events, served in the food pantry, taught bible classes for children, and led adult bible study classes for women. She passionately worshiped at every opportunity, and nothing was more important to her than her love for the Lord. She possessed a wealth of bible knowledge, and she used that knowledge to draw herself and others closer to Jesus Christ.



Karen is survived by her mother, Hazel Van Syckel of McMinnville, TN; her husband of 46 years, Edward Bird of Gainesville, GA; son, Cameron Bird and his wife, Suzanne, of Houston, TX; daughter, Meghan Childers of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Madeleine, Rachel, Audrey, Christian, and Charlotte; her sister, Phyllis Hillis of McMinnville, TN, as well as a niece, great nieces, and a great nephew. She is preceded in death by her father, Roy Holland, and her brother, Raymond Holland.



A celebration of life service will be held for Karen at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20th, 2020, at the Atlanta Road church of Christ, with Ministers Bob Burt, Ted Garner, and Rodney Stephens officiating. The family will receive family & friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Hall County Master Gardeners, P.O. Box 907655, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 [Include 'Karen Bird Memorial' in subject line].



