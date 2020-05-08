Or Copy this URL to Share

Rickey Darlene Hedger

Died May 5, 2020

Rickey Darlene Hedger, age 67, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 5. No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

