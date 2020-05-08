Rickey Darlene Hedger
Died May 5, 2020
Rickey Darlene Hedger, age 67, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 5. No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.