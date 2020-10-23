Vernon D. Cash

Died October 21, 2020

Vernon D. Cash, 90, of Buford, GA died on Tuesday, October 21st. A funeral will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



