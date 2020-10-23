1/
Vernon D. Cash
1930 - 2020
Vernon D. Cash
Died October 21, 2020
Vernon D. Cash, 90, of Buford, GA died on Tuesday, October 21st. A funeral will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
