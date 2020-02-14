|
LEGGETT Charles William Passed away peacefully at Scunthorpe General Hospital on Friday 31st January 2020,
aged 94 Years.
Reunited with Jean,
loving Step-Dad and Grandfather.
Service to be held at
All Saints Parish Church
on Tuesday 25th February at 12.45pm followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Charles
can be given to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
North Street, Gainsborough,
01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 14, 2020