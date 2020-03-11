Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Obituary



Buford Gray Bowers, 75, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home.He was born in Carroll County on Dec. 16, 1944, to the late Sherman John and Dorothy Burnette Bowers.Survivors include his wife, Milda Eastridge Bowers; son, Larry Gray Bowers, both of Woodlawn; sisters, Sue Phillips and Frances Mabe, both of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Burnette and Sam Burnette officiating. Burial will follow in the Lineberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020

