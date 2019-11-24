Doris Southern Horton, 78, died at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
She was born in Giles County on May 9, 1941, to Early and Hortense Overstreet Southern.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Ranza K. Horton; a daughter, Tammy Horton; three grandchildren; a granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Horton; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Sandy Southern; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Coulson Church of the Brethren at 3 p.m. with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019