Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Coulson Church of the Brethren Funeral service 3:00 PM Coulson Church of the Brethren Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Giles County on May 9, 1941, to Early and Hortense Overstreet Southern.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Ranza K. Horton; a daughter, Tammy Horton; three grandchildren; a granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Horton; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Sandy Southern; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Coulson Church of the Brethren at 3 p.m. with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Doris Southern Horton, 78, died at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.She was born in Giles County on May 9, 1941, to Early and Hortense Overstreet Southern.Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Ranza K. Horton; a daughter, Tammy Horton; three grandchildren; a granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Horton; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Sandy Southern; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Coulson Church of the Brethren at 3 p.m. with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.