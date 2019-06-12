Gladys Lucille Bullion, 79, of Galax, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born in Galax on Dec. 26, 1939, to Kyle Sam and Ina Troy Lawson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Bullion Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Lynn Bullion of Mount Airy, N.C., Donna Bullion of Walnut Cove, N.C.; sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy Ray Bullion of Galax and Colen Dean and Teresa Kay Bullion of the Baywood community of Galax; sister, Edith Dawn Ayers of the Pipers Gap community of Woodlawn; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019