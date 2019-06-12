Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Galax on Dec. 26, 1939, to Kyle Sam and Ina Troy Lawson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Bullion Jr.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Lynn Bullion of Mount Airy, N.C., Donna Bullion of Walnut Cove, N.C.; sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy Ray Bullion of Galax and Colen Dean and Teresa Kay Bullion of the Baywood community of Galax; sister, Edith Dawn Ayers of the Pipers Gap community of Woodlawn; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Gladys Lucille Bullion, 79, of Galax, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.She was born in Galax on Dec. 26, 1939, to Kyle Sam and Ina Troy Lawson.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Bullion Jr.Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Lynn Bullion of Mount Airy, N.C., Donna Bullion of Walnut Cove, N.C.; sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy Ray Bullion of Galax and Colen Dean and Teresa Kay Bullion of the Baywood community of Galax; sister, Edith Dawn Ayers of the Pipers Gap community of Woodlawn; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close