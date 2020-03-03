Service Information High Country Services Funeral & Cremations 600 Glendale Road Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-9009 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Grayson County on April 8, 1942, to the late Herald and Eula Smith Galyen.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother of children, Brenda M. Edwards; and second wife, Elizabeth Galyen.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Galyen of Independence; daughters, Andrea "Andi" Nester and husband, James, of Hillsville and Rebecca Lineberry and husband, Mark, of Galax; stepsons, Jimmy Leath of Galax and Junior Leath of North Carolina; stepdaughters, Debra Parks Phipps of Galax and Barbra Kirby and husband, Bobby, of Florida; nine grandchildren; three step grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members.

A funeral was held March 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at High Country Services in Galax. Michael Porter, Pete Hawks and Gary Adams officiated. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Union Baptist Church in Baywood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

