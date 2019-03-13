John Berkley Hamilton III, 79, of Galax, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Richmond on April 4, 1939, to John Berkley Hamilton II and Louise Callahan Hamilton.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Hamilton; daughter, Joanne Radcliff, both of Galax; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren .
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019