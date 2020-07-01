1/
John Clayton Jones
1921 - 2020
John Clayton Jones, 99, of Galax, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the New River Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Carroll County on June 13, 1921, to John Lemuel and Mary Frances Frost Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Rose Fayne Jones.
Survivors include his three daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and J.P. LaPrad of Galax, Linda and Tim Fanney of Virginia Beach and Debbie and Terry Hampton of Fries; son, John C. Jones Jr. of Christiansburg; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 and the CDC recommendations a private service will be held for the family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
