1/1
Mary Doris Robinson Sumner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Doris Robinson Sumner, 91, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away at Jefferson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
She grew up in the Crooked Creek Community of Carroll County, Va.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved cooking for family and friends. Her chicken and dumplings were the best!
She was a member of Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church in Woodlawn, Va.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Elsie Robinson; her precious husband of 67 years, William Ardath Sumner; her sons-in-law, John Todd, Larry Bryant, and Johnny Smith; and her siblings, Juanita Leedy and Ruben Robinson.
Survivors include her daughters, Jeanette Smith and Freida Bryant. She was called Grandma by Mary Beth Bryant, Philip (Angela) Smith and Preston Smith (Jill Burgner and Braelyn). She is also survived by her sisters, Wilma Matthews and Eva (Clinton) Funk; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sat., Oct. 31, 2020, at Vaughn-Guynn Funeral Home, Galax Va., from 2 to 4 p.m. with graveside service on Sun., Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Crooked Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crooked Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Laura Griffin, 399 Millstone Road, Woodlawn, Va 24381.
The family would like to express gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Jefferson Memorial Hospital for their kindness, compassion and care.
They would also like to express appreciation to Dr Leann Byrd and staff at the Summit Medical Group for many years of compassionate care.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved