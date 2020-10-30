Mary Doris Robinson Sumner, 91, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away at Jefferson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
She grew up in the Crooked Creek Community of Carroll County, Va.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved cooking for family and friends. Her chicken and dumplings were the best!
She was a member of Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church in Woodlawn, Va.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Elsie Robinson; her precious husband of 67 years, William Ardath Sumner; her sons-in-law, John Todd, Larry Bryant, and Johnny Smith; and her siblings, Juanita Leedy and Ruben Robinson.
Survivors include her daughters, Jeanette Smith and Freida Bryant. She was called Grandma by Mary Beth Bryant, Philip (Angela) Smith and Preston Smith (Jill Burgner and Braelyn). She is also survived by her sisters, Wilma Matthews and Eva (Clinton) Funk; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sat., Oct. 31, 2020, at Vaughn-Guynn Funeral Home, Galax Va., from 2 to 4 p.m. with graveside service on Sun., Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Crooked Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crooked Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Laura Griffin, 399 Millstone Road, Woodlawn, Va 24381.
The family would like to express gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Jefferson Memorial Hospital for their kindness, compassion and care.
They would also like to express appreciation to Dr Leann Byrd and staff at the Summit Medical Group for many years of compassionate care.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.