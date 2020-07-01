1/1
Robert (Bob) Lester Iroler
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert (Bob)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Lester Iroler, 89, of Fries, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Bob was born in Carroll County on Feb. 13, 1931, to Charles and Maude Bowman Iroler. 
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Peggy Ann Carrico Iroler; twin brother, Jim Iroler; sister, Irene Iroler Horton; and brothers, Ken Iroler, Bill Iroler, Sonny Iroler and Frankie Iroler. 
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Gaye Lineberry Anders Iroler; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Suzanne Iroler of Fries; daughter and son-in-law, Lora Ann Iroler-Williams and Doug Williams of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Alease Iroler of Hillsville; sister, Peggy Joan Iroler Thomas of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Melanie Dowell, Anthony Iroler, Ben Williams and Maggie Williams; two great-grandsons, Will and Jacob; and numerous special nieces, nephews and friends. 
Bob honorably served two years in the U.S. Marine Corp aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Bennington during the Korean War.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, papa, uncle, and friend.
Everyone that knew him knows he was a man's man - honest, loving, hardworking, generous, strong and tough as whet leather.
As a child of the Great Depression, he learned how to stretch a dollar and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. He loved cutting wood, gardening and fishing with his son, telling stories, giving advice (especially medical) and spending time with family and friends.
He was and always will be a "Superman" and our hero.
A graveside service with burial was held Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McKenzie Cemetery with Marvin Williams officiating.  The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the cemetery. 
Military rites were conducted by Grayson VFW Post 7726.  
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved