Robert (Bob) Lester Iroler, 89, of Fries, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Bob was born in Carroll County on Feb. 13, 1931, to Charles and Maude Bowman Iroler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Peggy Ann Carrico Iroler; twin brother, Jim Iroler; sister, Irene Iroler Horton; and brothers, Ken Iroler, Bill Iroler, Sonny Iroler and Frankie Iroler.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Gaye Lineberry Anders Iroler; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Suzanne Iroler of Fries; daughter and son-in-law, Lora Ann Iroler-Williams and Doug Williams of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Alease Iroler of Hillsville; sister, Peggy Joan Iroler Thomas of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Melanie Dowell, Anthony Iroler, Ben Williams and Maggie Williams; two great-grandsons, Will and Jacob; and numerous special nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob honorably served two years in the U.S. Marine Corp aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Bennington during the Korean War.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, papa, uncle, and friend.
Everyone that knew him knows he was a man's man - honest, loving, hardworking, generous, strong and tough as whet leather.
As a child of the Great Depression, he learned how to stretch a dollar and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. He loved cutting wood, gardening and fishing with his son, telling stories, giving advice (especially medical) and spending time with family and friends.
He was and always will be a "Superman" and our hero.
A graveside service with burial was held Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McKenzie Cemetery with Marvin Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the cemetery.
Military rites were conducted by Grayson VFW Post 7726.
