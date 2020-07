Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta S. Goad, 82, of Galax, died Saturday, June, 20, 2020, at the Galax Health and Rehab.

She was COVID positive.

She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Goad.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. No service will be held because of the virus.

Lotz Funeral Home of Vinton is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store