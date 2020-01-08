W. Morrison Largen died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at his home in Hillsville.
He was born in Virginia to the late Omer Lee and Martha Etta Cruise Largen.
Survivors include his wife and love of his life, Elsie Gardner Largen; children, Joyce Largen, Karen Largen, John Largen and Jacqueline and David Largen and Gabriela; step-children, Meade Coulson and Kathie, Karen Monroe and Dawn Coulson; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Gladesboro Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joann Bunn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Gladesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020