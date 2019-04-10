William Glenn Somers, 63, of Fries, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Forsyth County, N.C., on Jan. 20, 1956, to the late William Chester Somers and Glenora Steward Somers.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Rock Somers of the home; sons, Andrew Somers and wife, Sam and William Hondo Somers of Winston Salem, N.C.; daughter, Kayla and husband, Willie Stone of Sparta, N.C.; step children, Peter Street and wife, Laura of Gum Springs, Todd Moore and wife, Mary of Jackson Hole, Wyo., James Street of Newport News, Will Melbye and wife, Susan of Franklin, and David Street of Fries; and 11 grandchildren.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Galax, at 2 p.m. The Rev. James Cowley will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made in Williams honor to Forget Me Not Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 690, Galax, Va. 24333.
High Country Services is serving the family.
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019