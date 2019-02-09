Dorothy B. Varga, age 97, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formally of Crestline, passed away on February 8, 2019 at The Lodge in Loveland, Ohio.
Friends may call on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Josh Miller, officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy's honor may be made to the Ascension Lutheran Church or the Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 13, 2019