Ethel J. Yarger, 91, of Clearfield died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Ridgeview Elder Care.



She was born April 26, 1929 in Utahville, RD, the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Dawson) Morse.



She's survived by her four children, Bill Wilson and his wife, Kathy of Wheatland, Wyo., Darlene Demi and her husband, Jim of Myrtle Beach, S.C., John Wilson of Clearfield, and Susan Elensky and her husband, Roger of Curwensville.



Friends will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. Please practice COVID-19 safety recommendations.



Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Mark Brower officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.



Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.



