Howard Warren "Josh" Lidgett
1929 - 2020
Howard Warren "Josh" Lidgett, age 91 of Munson, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 28, 1929 in Stabletown, he was the son of the late John and Stella (Bell) Lidgett.

On April 23, 1955, at the former Munson United Methodist Church, Munson, he wed Dolores (Carter) Lidgett who survives at home.

Also surviving are his children, Howard "Dusty" Lidgett and wife Donna; Lisa Hall; Valerie Shirokey and husband Nicholas; his grandchildren, Kelly, Kari, Krista, Mikey, Brandon, Kayla, Lindsey and Cody; his great-grandchildren, Riley, Shaylee, Giuliana, Mason, Luke, Bowen, Raelyn, Carter, Carly, Adalynn, Wyatt, Carson and Lennon.

Howard was the last of his generation.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Duttry, Alma Ryen, Grace Liptak, his brothers, Obdiah, Harmon, Joseph, Raymond, John, Sam Wesley, Sr. and William.

He was a member of the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport where he was on the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed many years of serving at the church dinners. He enjoyed hunting, and loved to telling jokes and funny stories which is how he got the nickname "Josh". He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. After his retirement from the former Al Hamilton's Coal Company, Woodland, for which he worked 25 years, he did janitorial work at the church where everyone enjoyed his company and he enjoyed theirs as well.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
May 7, 2020
Uncle Howard you will always be in my heart . Such a happy sole you had. I shall remember you fondly always!
Stacey Dobo
Family
