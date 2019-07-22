Mary K. Foster, 91, of Decatur Village, Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.



Born Oct. 19, 1927 in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Driver) Calhoun.



Surviving are her children, Janet Cowder and her husband, Wade, Sharon Pitts and Debra Saggese, all of Clearfield; Leroy Foster and his wife, Glady and James Foster and his wife, Janice, all of West Decatur; Robert Foster, Rodney Foster and his wife, Wilma and Clair Foster and his wife, Pamela, all of Morrisdale; Kathy Venes and her companion, Aaron of Harrisburg; Gaylene Brown and her companion, Andrew of Houtzdale; Glenn Foster and his wife, Diane of Osceola Mills; and Dennis Foster and his wife, Tonya of Kylertown.



Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again for one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home chapel with Jeff Aldridge officiating.



Burial will be in the Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale RD. Published in Gant Daily from July 22 to July 25, 2019