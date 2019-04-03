|
|
|
Peggy J. Beckwith, 64, of Soldier, Pa., died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home.
Born Nov. 21, 1954 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma Jane (Smith) Town.
On May 21, 1995, she married Gene R. Beckwith, whom survives along with one daughter, Andrea Greenland and her husband, Ryan of Clearfield.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Nagele officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
