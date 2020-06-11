Richard S. Goodman, 83, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Mount Dora, FL.



Born August 7, 1936 in Curwensville, he was the son of John S. "Jack" and Ruth (McFadden) Goodman. Mr. Goodman was a Project Manager for General Electric and retired after 40 years of service.



On December 18, 1960 he wed the former Ethel Olosky who survives along with two children: Rick Goodman and wife Laurie of Viejo, CA and Cheryl Goodman of Arlington, VA.



Also surviving are 2 grandchildren Allison Goodman of TX and Angelika Goodman of New York; a brother and 2 sisters. Robert "Bob" Goodman and wife Jane of Alexandria, PA and Carole Michaels and husband Dorce and Sandy Wilkinson and husband Richard both of Curwensville.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday June 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. Masks must be worn at the funeral home.



Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.



The family suggests contributions be made to the Curwensville Public Library 601 Beech Street Curwensville, PA 16833



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.



