Susan Jane Betts, 53, of Hawk Run went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov.1, 2020 at her residence.



Born Nov. 2, 1966 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of William "Bill" L. and Helen (Carr) Turner. On May 31, 1997 in Morrisdale, she wed Daniel F. Betts, who survives at home.



Also surviving are her children, Rachelle Turner of Clovis, N.M., and Mary Betts, Ruthie Betts, Sarah Betts and Hannah Betts, all of Hawk Run; her grandson, Miguel Lovett-Turner; her in-laws, Robert Scanish and his wife, Phyllis of Penfield; her siblings, Alan Turner and his wife, Michelle of Morrisdale and Sharon Turner of Kutztown; and aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was affiliated with the Fairview United Methodist Church, Morrisdale.



Mrs. Betts was a 1984 graduate of the West Branch Area High School, Allport, and attended Lock Haven University to receive her Bachelor's degree and certificate of special education.



She went on to earn her Master's degree, and taught at West Branch Elementary School for 23 years. She was also active with many sports teams.



Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Face masks are required.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Jeff Lauder officiating. Burial will be in Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.



A public memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to W.B.C.E.F., c/o Sue Betts and family Scholarship, 444 Allport Cutoff, Morrisdale, PA 16858.



