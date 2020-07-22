Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
12:00
St Mary & St Michael's RC Church
Rita Moreland Notice
Moreland Rita Died peacefully
after a short illness in
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
on Tuesday 14th July 2020,
aged 88 years.

Dearly loved wife of the
late Frank Moreland
Loving Mother, Mother-in-Law,
Grandma and Great Grandma.

Funeral service and burial will
take place at the graveside at
St Mary & St Michael's RC Church
on Thursday 30th July at 12noon.

All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in Garstang Courier on July 22, 2020
