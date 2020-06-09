Casey Costner
1933 - 2020
GASTONIA – Bobby Jones "Casey" Costner, 86 passed away on June 6, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Charlotte.

He was born in Gaston County, on August 3, 1933 to the late Fannie Vickers and William Benjamin Costner.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson Casey Daniel Goforth; siblings Foch Costner, William Clinton "Spot" Costner, and Tom Costner; Ina Marie and Martha Costner.

He retired from Textiles Parts and Machine and he also worked for over fifty five years as an umpire and coach of the Gaston Baptist Association. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of sixty six years Betty Williams Costner; daughter Christy Ann Goforth and son-in-law Trent Goforth; grandchildren Reagan and Trent Jr. Goforth.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Tuesday June 9 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a private graveside service 11:00 am at Gaston Memorial Park Garden of Four Seasons IV with Reverend Danny Hoell officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Bob Costner Go Fund Me.

Pallbearers will be Trent Goforth, Danny Goforth, Jeffery Young, Jason Stone, Kevin Lipscomb, and Stacey Hopper.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Casey was a good man, a good neighbor. He will be missed. Praying for his wife, Betty and his daughter, Cricket. I am always here for you Betty. Love to you all.
Mike Bencivengo
Family Friend
