GASTONIA - Daniel Michael Lewis, 30, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Asheville, NC.



Born in Rutherfordton, NC, he is the son of Marion and Tyler Lewis. Daniel was an avid outdoorsman who loved to share his appreciation of nature and the mountains with his friends and family. He especially loved rock climbing, hiking, and skiing with his baby sister, Lia. Those who knew Daniel will remember his caring heart and willingness to extend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He will also be remembered for his sense of humor, and his many jokes and silly antics will be cherished by those who loved him forever.



Daniel is preceded in death by his grandmother Marsha Lewis, and his aunts Heike and Heide Zarth.



Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Marion and Tyler of Gastonia, sister Angelia Greene and husband Justin of Cramerton, grandfather Thomas Lewis of Lake Wylie, SC, grandmother Else Zarth and grandfather Manfred of Edewechterdam, Germany, aunt Silvia Zarth and uncle Rolf Kamberger of Marbella, Spain, aunt Elke Schon of Bad Zwischahn, Germany, aunt Jennifer Zarth and uncle Michael of Edewechterdam, Germany, uncle Peter Zarth of Hude, Germany, aunt Betty-Anne Lewis and uncle Edward of Clover, SC, aunt Kim Heiliger and uncle Tim of York, SC, aunt Susan Lewis and uncle Tommy of San Antonio, TX, and cousins, Kai, Sven, Marcel, Rene, Kevin, Erich, Jasmin, David, Lasse, Laura, Marco, Marvin, Meagan, David, Josh, Nick, and Chelsea. Daniel also leaves behind multitudes of friends and extended family members who will forever hold dear the memories they made with him.



A memorial service to honor Daniel's life will be held November 6th at 3:00 pm at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 1401 Hoffman Road, Gastonia, NC with Pastor Dan Oedy officiating.



The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Lewis Family during this difficult time.



