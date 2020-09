GASTONIA- Ellen Walker Edwards, 64, of Gastonia, NC, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Thursday, September 17, 2020, joining her only son, Scottie in Heaven. She was born November 18, 1955 in Gaston County to Marshall and Annie McClean Walker.Ellen's family will greet friends from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020.Ellen's Celebration of Life Service will be held 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Eric Quinn, Rev. James Chambers and Rev. Lee Russell officiating.To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com. Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.