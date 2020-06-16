Gail Tucker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT HOLLY - Gail Lane Tucker, 84, of Mount Holly passed away June 14, 2020.

She was born January 10, 1936 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Ewell Clayton Lane and Nina Shetley Lane.

Gail was a homemaker and an amazing seamstress. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking, and anything chocolate. Gail was a breast cancer survivor and a member of Park Street United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by many.

Gail is survived by her sons, Greg Tucker and wife, Vicki of Gastonia, and Clay Tucker of Mount Holly; granddaughter, Dr. Emilee Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bobby Donald Tucker; sisters, Margaret Jolley, Faye McMahan, Dottie Warren, and Nancy Ottinger; brother, Frances Lane; and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Tucker.

Services will be private for family and friends. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, info-komen.org/site/Donation; 2316 Randolph Rd. Charlotte, NC 28207.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Tucker family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved