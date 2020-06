Gail Tucker

MOUNT HOLLY - Gail Lane Tucker, 84, of Mount Holly passed away June 14, 2020.She was born January 10, 1936 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Ewell Clayton Lane and Nina Shetley Lane.Gail was a homemaker and an amazing seamstress. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking, and anything chocolate. Gail was a breast cancer survivor and a member of Park Street United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by many.Gail is survived by her sons, Greg Tucker and wife, Vicki of Gastonia, and Clay Tucker of Mount Holly; granddaughter, Dr. Emilee Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bobby Donald Tucker; sisters, Margaret Jolley, Faye McMahan, Dottie Warren, and Nancy Ottinger; brother, Frances Lane; and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Tucker.Services will be private for family and friends. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, info-komen.org/site/Donation ; 2316 Randolph Rd. Charlotte, NC 28207.Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Tucker family.