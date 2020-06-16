Gail Tucker

MOUNT HOLLY - Gail Lane Tucker, 84, of Mount Holly passed away June 14, 2020.
She was born January 10, 1936 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Ewell Clayton Lane and Nina Shetley Lane.
Gail was a homemaker and an amazing seamstress. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking, and anything chocolate. Gail was a breast cancer survivor and a member of Park Street United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by many.
Gail is survived by her sons, Greg Tucker and wife, Vicki of Gastonia, and Clay Tucker of Mount Holly; granddaughter, Dr. Emilee Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bobby Donald Tucker; sisters, Margaret Jolley, Faye McMahan, Dottie Warren, and Nancy Ottinger; brother, Frances Lane; and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Tucker.
Services will be private for family and friends. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, info-komen.org/site/Donation; 2316 Randolph Rd. Charlotte, NC 28207.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Tucker family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.