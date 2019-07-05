GASTONIA- James "Jim" A. Hill, Sr. 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Brian Center, Gastonia. He was born on August 27, 1925 in Newport, Tn, raised in Cosby, Tn., to the late Dewey and Mary Hord Hill.

Jim was a Charter Member of New Hope Baptist Church, Gastonia. He retired from Threads USA, and Interstate Cleaning Service, he was a United States Navy Veteran of WW II. He was a member of the World War II Last Man's Club and a member of Gastonia Masonic Lodge #369.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 66 ½ years Carrie Eller Hill.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter Lawanda Mosteller and husband Alonzo of Gastonia; sons Duke Hill (Wilma) of Elon, NC and Steve Hill and wife Laura of Bessemer City; 19 grandchildren.

Jim's graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park with Dr. Brandon McCoy officiating.

His family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.

Honorary Pallbearers Kevin Cody, Brian Cody, Scottie Cody, Heath Hill, Steven Hill and Zachary Whitman.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City. Published in Gaston Gazette on July 5, 2019