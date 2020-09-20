1/1
Jimmie Mincey
1934 - 2020
GASTONIA – Jimmie Lee Mincey , 85 passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House with his loving family by his side.
He was born in (High Shoals) Lincoln County, NC on October 9, 1934 to the late Carl Edward and Nellie Workman Mincey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Simmons Mincey, died on November 24, 2017.
Jimmie was a 1952 graduate of Gastonia High School, where he was quite the baseball athlete. He played on the 1950-1951 State Championship team. He married the love of his life, Doris Simmons Mincey on October 12, 1952. Jimmie worked in textiles as a Lab Tech and played baseball for the Gastonia Rockets in 1953, when their contract was sold to the NY Giants. Spring Training was held in 1954 in Melbourn, FL with the NY Giants Farm Team. He played baseball in Fulton, KY in the Kitty League in 1954, Farm Team of Washington Senators. Later returning home to Gaston County to live and raise their family. He went to work for Wix Corporation from October 28, 1957 until October 31, 1996; retiring after 39 years of dedicated service. He was called back and worked for one more year as a consultant and then officially retired with 40 years of dedicated service. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed!
Left to cherish his memories includes his children, Carla Peoples (Robert), Lee Mincey (Rhonda) and Russ Mincey (Amy); 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Doug Mincey; 4 step grandchildren and 2 God Sons
Private Interment will be at Hollywood Cemetery with the releasing of the doves.
Memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
September 19, 2020
Russ and Family,

May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept my sincere condolences.

Patrick Rogero and Family
Patrick Rogero
Family Friend
