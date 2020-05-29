Karen "Denise" Barnette, most lovingly called Necie, 67, of Dallas, NC passed away May 26, 2020, at Atrium Health Hospital in Concord, NC.



Denise was born May 19, 1953 in Whiteville, NC to Homer and Violet "Elois" Gore Stanley.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Walter Eugene Barnette and her parents.



Left to cherish her memories are her sister, Donna Stanley Williams; daughters, Tonya Wright and Alan; Tammy Clubb and husband Brian; grandchildren, Katelyn Abernathy, Alyssa Wright, Devin Wright, Austin Abernathy, Stephen Clubb and Megan Clubb; great grandchildren, Carson Wiggins and Lilah Clubb; brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Denise was a loving mother. She did this with beauty, grace, and dedication; making many sacrifices for those she loved along the way. She loved to crochet and cooking was a passion that brought many to her table. Her daughters and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she poured herself into them; present for every milestone, need, and want. She'd go to endless lengths to help her loved ones and was always there to listen to and comfort them. She had a very special bond with her baby sister who gave her the nickname Necie.



In time, she became Momma Necie, Aunt Necie, and Mawmaw Necie. To everyone who had the privilege to use this name, she was a Mother.



Denise was a loving wife to her husband Gene. They were soul mates and the very best of friends; spending every moment together they could. When Gene passed, he promised her, "I will come find you." We believe five months was just too long to be apart for them and now they are reunited as they always were, but this time with their heavenly Father.



She loved Jesus with all of her heart. Her family will cherish many memories of long talks about life, God and His great love for us all.



She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.



The memorial service and burial will be private due to the covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Emmanuel Church Building Fund 208 N. Spargo St. Dallas NC 28034.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store