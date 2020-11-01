1/1
Laurel Ann Kish
1941 - 2020
Laurel Ann Kish, 79, of Cramerton, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Robin Johnson House, Gaston Hospice. She was the widow of Dr. Zoltan L. Kish, who preceded her in death in 1993.
Born in Bronx, NY on May 6, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John Francis and Elizabeth Margaret (Sandhop) Mallon. She graduated from the Academy of Mt. Saint Ursula in the Bronx, class of 1958. She was of Roman Catholic faith.
Laurel spent her life loving and caring for her family, her grandchildren and many pets. She loved nature and all animals. One of her favorite activities was sitting by a window watching the snow in hopes of catching a glimpse of deer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, as well as her brother John Michael (Jack) Mallon.
She is survived by her children; Dr. Laurence M. Kish (Inga), of Cramerton; Sue Kish (Heather Funkhouser), of Gastonia; and Justine Kish, of Gastonia. Her grandchildren include Hayden, Lydia, and Connor Kish.
Laurel will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana, Pennsylvania. All services will be private. The family is being served by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, of Indiana, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Gastonia Hospice, Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepards Way Dr., Dallas, NC 28034.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net



Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Inc, of Indiana
965 Philadelphia St
Indiana, PA 15701
724-349-2000
