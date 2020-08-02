'She Was a Feisty Woman and The Best Mom Around'
Mary Aileen Goins Goudelock, age 89, passed away on Friday ~ July 31, 2020. Mary was the greatest wife in the world who loved her husband dearly, the best mom who was smart and full of laughter and loved all of her children equally, an exceptional grandmother who loved unconditionally, a great grandmother who set the example for them to follow and the proudest great-great grandmother whose precious memories will always be recalled. Like her late husband James, Mary had a passion for gardening, but her passion was flowers and working the yard, she and her husband were very private with their personal and family affairs. They also were very mannerly and taught their children to be the same, polite and kind to everyone.
Those left to cherish Mary's memories and carry on her legacy are her two daughters and son in law: Karen Rhinehart of Stanley, Cheryl and David Callahan of Dallas; son and daughter in law: Steve and Anne Goudelock of Dallas; five grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Rhinehart, Denise and Ron Kiker, Kristin and Jeff Vernon, Misty and Brian Rollins, James and Wendy Goudelock; seven great grandchildren: Kimberly Johns, Meagan and Jake Vernon, Emerald and Zander Rollins, Kaden and Lexie Goudelock; great-great granddaughter: Selena Hamilton; sister: Hazel Pressley; sister in law and her husband: Mary Faye and Leon Goudelock.
Mary was the daughter of the late Romie Goins and Oma Hamilton Goins. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Edward Goudelock, who passed away on July 20, 2020; one sister and two brothers in law: Joyce and Bud Chaney, Torrence Pressley.
Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday ~ August 4, 2020 in the Garden of Mark at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia with Pastors Harold Blankenship and Jeff Goudelock delivering words of hope and comfort to Mary's family and friends.
During reasonable daytime hours, friends may visit the home of her daughter and son in law, Cheryl and David Callahan, 506 West Wilkins Street, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made in memory of Mary to the Alzheimer's Association www.Alz.org
