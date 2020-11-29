1/1
Onner "Jack" Stephens
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Onner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA, NC- Mr. Onner Jones "Jack" Stephens 85, formerly of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at CaroMont Health, Gastonia, NC.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family request you practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Mr. Stephens was born March 9, 1935 in York County, SC to the late Hurley Edward and Jannie Brandon Stephens. He was the widower of Geneva Cook Stephens.
Survivors are his daughter Lisa Robinson (Brian) of Gastonia, NC; son Danny Stephens (Denise) of Lowell, NC; grandchildren Travis Stephens, Brandon Stephens (Christy), Patrick Stephens, Mr. & Mrs. Logan Robinson, Jordan Robinson (Brandi), & Jaret Robinson (Madison); and great grandchildren, Phoebe Stephens, Lucy Stephens, Zack Stephens, Jackson Stephens, Benjamin Stephens, & Jensen Robinson.
Memorials may be made to Restoring Hope Ministries of N.C., 637 Overlook Road, Lowell, NC 28098.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Stephens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved