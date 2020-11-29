GASTONIA, NC- Mr. Onner Jones "Jack" Stephens 85, formerly of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at CaroMont Health, Gastonia, NC.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family request you practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Mr. Stephens was born March 9, 1935 in York County, SC to the late Hurley Edward and Jannie Brandon Stephens. He was the widower of Geneva Cook Stephens.
Survivors are his daughter Lisa Robinson (Brian) of Gastonia, NC; son Danny Stephens (Denise) of Lowell, NC; grandchildren Travis Stephens, Brandon Stephens (Christy), Patrick Stephens, Mr. & Mrs. Logan Robinson, Jordan Robinson (Brandi), & Jaret Robinson (Madison); and great grandchildren, Phoebe Stephens, Lucy Stephens, Zack Stephens, Jackson Stephens, Benjamin Stephens, & Jensen Robinson.
Memorials may be made to Restoring Hope Ministries of N.C., 637 Overlook Road, Lowell, NC 28098.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Stephens.