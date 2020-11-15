1/1
Rick Rohm
1955 - 2020
Dallas, NC- Rickey Dale "Rick" Rohm went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 65. Born in Gaston County on June 6, 1955, Rick was the son of Nancy Clemmer Rohm and the late Ivan Vernon Rohm.
A graduate of Gaston College, Rick worked as a Planner with Duke Energy for 25 years. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Dallas where he served as an Usher and was a member of the United Methodist Men. Rick loved traveling and trains, and collecting baseball cards with his best friend, Everett.
In addition to his mother, Rick is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Susan Biddix Rohm; daughters, Rebekah Rohm Crowell and husband, Rev. Neil Crowell, and Sarah Rohm Pedraza and husband, Julian Pedraza; grandchildren, Katie Crowell, David Pedraza, Emily Crowell and Michael Pedraza; brother, Rev. Kevin Rohm and wife, Robin Rohm.
Family and friends of Rick Rohm are invited to attend his funeral beginning at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from the graveside at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Dallas. The Rev. Neil Crowell and The Rev. Kevin Rohm will officiate. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Rohm family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rick may be sent to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 301 W Main Street, Dallas, NC 28034 or to the Eva Gray Cancer Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/eva-gray-cancer-fund
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Rohm family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
First Presbyterian Church Cemetery
NOV
17
Funeral
02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
