David James Foster, age 57, of Huntington and formerly Easthampton, died on Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 66 in Westhampton.
Dave was born in Portsmouth,Virginia on November 3,1962 and was the son of the late Anthony Albert Foster and the son of Alice S. (Thibault) Doppman of Florence. He was educated in the Northampton Public Schools and graduated from Northampton High School. Shortly after graduating from school, David enlisted in the United States Navy and was a peacetime veteran , serving from 1982 - 1986 aboard the USS Kittiwake. He was a self employed painting contractor and owner of Hometown Painting Company.
David was known for his avid love of motorcycles and was often off for an adventure cruising on his bike with friends. He loved country music, fishing, family, coffee, peanut butter. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and was funny, making anyone laugh. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Dave was an avid animal lover, he loved his German Shepard Travis, along with Kringle and Nicholas his Cocker Spaniels and a Pekingese named "Archie" and many, many cats.
David will be dearly missed by his wife of twenty years, Karlene Mae (Hathaway) Foster, son; David James Foster II of South Deerfield, step son; Tony Morton of Norton, his mother; Alice S. (Thibault) Doppman of Florence, grand daughter; Selina Morton, brother; Tim Foster, two step brothers; Peter Doppman and wife Lori, Bill Doppman, sister; Kathy Cabera of Florida, four step sisters; Terry Major and John of Florence, Dorothy Ross and Rick of South Hadley, Debbie Preston and Patrick of Williamsburg, Lori Allanck and Mark of NH and his nephew Aaron Will, father in law; Ralph Hathaway and Susan, mother in law; Karen Marchese and Russ, father in law; Lyle Haggerty and Eileen, sister in laws; Melanie Jaque and Mike, Amy Watling and Richard, Cammie Marchese, brother in laws; Ralph Hathaway III and Donna, Mathew Hathaway and Rachael, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
All services for David are private and at the convenience of the family.
