Felix Rodriguez Sr. passed away peacefully at home in South Carolina on August 8, 2019.
Felix was a the son of the late Hervasio Rodriguez and Virginia Viera.
Born in Gurabo, PR. Formerly from Easthampton MA, he worked at the Smith College until retirement.
He was a Korean War Veteran.Felix is survived by his six children, several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.His daughter Carmen Taylor and husband Ken Taylor and of Williamsburg, and her three children, daughter Daisy Rodriguez from South Carolina, and her four children, daughter Marilyn Rivera and husband Carlos M Rivera Sr. of Easthampton, and their six children, son Felix Rodriguez Jr from Palmer, and his five children, daughter Ruth J Rodriguez and her husband Daniel Rodriguez from Florida and three children, son Esteban N Rodriguez and his wife Migdy from South Carolina and his five children. Felix's Funeral will be Thursday at 12 noon at the Ahearn Funeral Home followed by a Committal Service with Military Honors at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam at 2 p.m. Calling Hours will precede the funeral from 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019